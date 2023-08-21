Carrasco (3-9) took the loss Sunday against the Cardinals after allowing three runs on nine hits and no walks while striking out three in four innings.

Carrasco got through four innings allowing just one run but gave up a double to Alec Burleson and a homer to Paul Goldschmidt to open up the fifth which abruptly ended his day. Sunday was the second straight start Carrasco has failed to reach five innings and his fifth overall over his last seven starts. Since blanking the Diamondbacks over eight innings July 6, Carrasco has given up 31 runs (29 earned) in 27.1 innings, which is good for a 9.22 ERA to go with a 2.16 WHIP. He'll try to turn things around in his next start when the Angels come to town this coming weekend.