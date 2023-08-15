Carrasco did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over three innings in a 7-2 win over the Pirates. He struck out five.

Carrasco's now allowed two runs in each of his last two starts after struggling to a 12.33 ERA over his previous four outings. However, the veteran right-hander only made it through three innings Monday after throwing 88 pitches. Overall, Carrasco is 3-6 with a 6.40 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 62:38 K:BB across 18 starts (84.1 innings) this season. He's currently lined up to face the Cardinals on the road in his next start.