Carrasco (3-6) took the loss Thursday, allowing six runs on eight hits and one walk over six innings against the Royals.

Carrasco allowed one run in the first inning but really began to struggle with his command in the third when he gave up a leadoff single, threw a wild pitch and then surrendered a homer to Bobby Witt. He would give up another three runs in the seventh after allowing back-to-back singles to open the frame, followed by a three-run shot from Drew Waters. The 36-year-old right-hander has now allowed six runs in back-to-back starts and at least four runs in four straight. He also failed to record a strikeout Thursday for the first time this season.