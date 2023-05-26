Carrasco (1-2) allowed a run on five hits and two walks while striking out four over 6.2 innings, earning the win Thursday over the Cubs.

Carrasco was lit up in his return from an elbow injury last week, but he responded with his best and longest outing of the season. The lone run against him came on a Dansby Swanson solo home run in the first inning. Carrasco still has yet to strike out more than four batters in a start, but Thursday's outing was a step in the right direction overall. He has a 6.75 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 15:12 K:BB over 25.1 innings this season. The veteran right-hander is projected for a home start against the Phillies next week.