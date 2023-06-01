Carrasco improved to 2-2 with a win over Philadelphia on Wednesday, allowing one run on six hits and one walk while striking out four batters over six innings.

Carrasco was efficient in tossing 52 of 82 pitches for a strike over six frames, and the only run he allowed came on an Edmundo Sosa solo shot. The veteran righty picked up his second straight quality start, with each outing resulting in a victory. Carrasco struggled to begin the campaign, allowing 11 earned runs across 8.2 innings over his first two starts. He's been much better since then, yielding two or fewer runs in three of his subsequent four outings and completing at least five frames in each appearance during that span.