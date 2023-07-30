Carrasco (3-5) took the loss Saturday as the Mets were downed 11-6 by the Nationals, coughing up eight runs (six earned) on eight hits and a walk over 2.1 innings. He struck out two.

It was another early exit for the veteran right-hander, who has thrown only 9.1 innings over his last three starts while getting hammered for 24 hits and 15 runs. The Mets are cleaning house at the trade deadline, and Carrasco is in the final year of his contract, but it's hard to imagine a contender showing much interest in the 36-year-old given his 6.40 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 52:32 K:BB through 70.1 innings on the season. If he remains with the club past Tuesday, his next start would likely come next weekend in Baltimore.