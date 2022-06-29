Carrasco (8-4) took the loss Tuesday against Houston, allowing six runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four in 4.1 innings.
Houston got off to a great start against Carrasco, scoring four times in the first inning with the big blow being Kyle Tucker's three-run blast. He allowed a baserunner in both the second and third but was able to induce inning-ending double-plays both times. The Astros tacked on another run in the fourth and, after allowing a one-out single in the fifth, Carrasco was removed. It has been a rough couple of weeks for the 35-year-old as he's allowed 19 runs and seven homers in 17.2 innings over his last four starts.
