Carrasco (elbow) will make a rehab start this weekend, and could rejoin the Mets' rotation the following week, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The Mets had some hope that the veteran right-hander would skip a rehab assignment, but the team will instead proceed more cautiously with his recovery. Carrasco threw a multi-inning bullpen session April 30, so he could be able to handle a significant pitch count on his rehab outing. New York remains without an announced starting pitcher for this Sunday's home game against the Rockies.