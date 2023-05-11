Carrasco (elbow) is expected to make another rehab start Sunday for Double-A Binghamton or Triple-A Syracuse before likely returning from the 15-day injured list next week, MLB.com reports.

Carrasco landed on the IL on April 16 with a swollen right elbow, with a follow-up MRI later revealing a bone spur. He could eventually require surgery to address the matter, but he opted to treat the injury with a cortisone injection and appears to have responded well since starting up his throwing program in the final week of April. He was cleared to make his first rehab start for Binghamton on Tuesday and gave up one run over three innings while building up to 46 pitches. Assuming he can push his pitch count into the 60-to-75 range Sunday, Carrasco should be stretched out enough to fill a starter's role for the Mets by the end of next week.