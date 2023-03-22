Mets manager Buck Showalter said that Carrasco won't make his scheduled minor-league start Thursday due to "elbow maintenance," Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
The Mets don't seem to be even considering this an injury, as Carrasco is slated to make a minor-league start next Tuesday instead. The situation is an odd one, but Carrasco's elbow typically gives him a little trouble every spring. Barring any setbacks, fantasy managers should continue drafting him as they normally would. Carrasco holds a 4.15 ERA and 14:2 K:BB over 13 innings this spring.
