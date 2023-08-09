Carrasco did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over five innings against the Cubs. He struck out five.

Outside of a Cody Bellinger solo shot in the fourth inning and a run-scoring double by Yan Gomes in the fifth, Carrasco pitched well Tuesday and left the game with the score tied 2-2. The veteran hurler struggled in his previous four outings, allowing 21 earned runs in 15.1 innings with just nine strikeouts during that stretch. Carrasco is projected to face a tough Atlanta lineup over the weekend.