Carrasco (3-8) took the loss against the Angels on Saturday, allowing five runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out one batter over 1.2 innings.

Carrasco didn't have a great first inning, but he escaped having yielded just one run. Things got much worse for him in the second, when the Angels racked up five hits -- including two doubles, a triple and a homer -- and scored four runs before he could get three outs. Carrasco was pulled having gone a season-low 1.2 frames, and this was the eighth time on the campaign he's given up at least five runs in an outing. The veteran's season ERA now stands at an unsightly 6.80, and it's even worse at 10.24 over 29 innings since the All-Star break.