Carrasco (0-1) took the loss Monday, allowing five runs on four hits and four walks over four-plus innings against the Brewers. He struck out four.

Carrasco didn't give up a run in the first two innings, but things unraveled quickly for the veteran right-hander. He gave up a run in the third before allowing a two-run homer to Brian Anderson in the fourth, and two more runs came across in the fifth before he exited the contest. Finding the strike zone was a problem for him throughout the contest, as he threw just 53-of-96 pitches for strikes and was behind in the count consistently. Carrasco is scheduled to work again Sunday in a start against the Marlins.