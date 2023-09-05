Carrasco was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a fracture of his right fifth finger and is expected to be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks, Pat Ragazzo of SI.com reports.

Carrasco had been listed as the probable starter for Wednesday's series finale at Washington, but the Mets will now have to pivot. It's a season-ending injury for the 36-year-old right-hander, who finishes with an ugly 6.80 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 66:38 K:BB in 90 innings (20 starts) with New York. He is scheduled to become a free agent in November.