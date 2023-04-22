Carrasco (elbow) will throw in two or three days, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Carrasco was shut down for three to five days after receiving an injection Wednesday to address the swelling caused by a small bone chip in his elbow. His updated timeline puts him at the back of that range or slightly behind, but that doesn't seem to be due to any setbacks. Whether or not Carrasco will be able to return soon or if he'll be shut down again for surgery will depend on how his throwing sessions go. Joey Lucchesi took his spot in the rotation and delivered a strong start Friday against the Giants.