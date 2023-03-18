Carrasco gave up one run on two hits and a walk over four innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins. He struck out seven.

It's the first time in four spring starts Carrasco didn't serve up a homer, which might be a more encouraging sign than the strikeouts -- even if it did come against a Miami lineup containing few regulars. The veteran right-hander worked up to 57 pitches (41 strikes) and has an impressive 14:2 K:BB through 13 Grapefruit League innings. Carrasco should get in one more spring start before Opening Day, when he'll be the No. 3 or No. 4 starter in the Mets' rotation.