Holderman (1-0) gave up an unearned run on one hit in the 10th inning Thursday but was credited with the win in a 7-6 victory over the Cardinals.

In his third career big-league appearance, Holderman got the call in the top of the 10th and allowed the phantom runner to score from third base on a groundball double play, but the rookie was rewarded for his effort when Pete Alonso walked it off in the bottom of the frame with a two-run blast. Holderman was one of the surprises of spring training for the Mets, and he's shown that performance was no fluke by posting a 0.00 ERA and 3:1 K:BB through his first three MLB innings after strong numbers at Triple-A Syracuse. Given the injuries in the Mets' rotation, the 26-year-old's ability to work longer stints -- three of his nine appearances for Syracuse were two innings, including his final two before his promotion -- could prove vital as manager Buck Showalter patches together his staff.