The Mets agreed to trade Holderman to the Pirates in exchange for Daniel Vogelbach on Friday, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Holderman will head to Pittsburgh after he's produced a 2.04 ERA and 1.02 WHIP with 18 punchouts over 17.2 innings in 15 appearances with the Mets this season. In return, the Mets will get Daniel Vogelbach, who owns a respectable .768 OPS with 12 long balls in 237 at-bats over 75 games with the Pirates in 2022.