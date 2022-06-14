Holderman (shoulder) said Tuesday that he expects to return from the 15-day injured list when first eligible June 24 or shortly thereafter, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Holderman said he plans on resuming a throwing program in a few days after a recent MRI confirmed that he's dealing with a minor impingement of his right shoulder rather than a longer-term injury. Before landing on the IL, Holderman had emerged as a key piece out of the bullpen, accruing three wins while generating a 3.18 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 14:4 K:BB across 11.1 innings.