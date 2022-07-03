The Mets recalled Holderman from Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
New York added Holderman to the big-league pitching staff as a replacement for starter David Peterson (personal), who was placed on the paternity list. Peterson is expected to return from the list to start the Mets' series opener with the Marlins on Thursday, at which point Holderman could be a candidate to head back to the minors. Over 11.1 innings with the Mets this season, Holderman has turned in a 3.18 ERA and 1.24 WHIP across 10 relief appearances.