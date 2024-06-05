Nunez struck out one in 1.1 perfect innings of relief Tuesday to record his second hold of the season in a win over the Nationals.

Making his eighth career MLB appearance, the right-hander provided the Mets' beleaguered bullpen with some crucial high-leverage help. Nunez is in his third stint this year on the big-league roster, but he might stick around for good this time around -- through 11.2 innings he sports a 2.31 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 19:3 K:BB. With Edwin Diaz (shoulder) still sidelined and Reed Garrett, Adam Ottavino and Jake Diekman all struggling, it's not out of the question that Nunez will get added to the saves mix in the short term.