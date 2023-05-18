site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Dennis Santana: Outrighted to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Santana cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.
It's the second time since April that Santana has cleared waivers after being removed from the 40-man roster. He'll remain in the organization.
