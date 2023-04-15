Santana (1-0) was credited with the win in Friday's 17-6 rout of the A's, giving up one run on two hits over 2.1 innings of relief while striking out two.

Kodai Senga failed to last five innings as the starter and Stephen Nogosek (elbow) left in the sixth after being hit by a comebacker, so Santana fell into the decision despite entering the game with the Mets ahead by eight runs. The 27-year-old hasn't exactly been effective to begin the season, posting a 7.04 ERA and 10:5 K:BB through 7.2 innings, but New York's injury-riddled bullpen will need him to continue handling a fairly substantial workload for the time being.