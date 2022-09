Manager Buck Showalter said Smith (lat) is expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Smith made his fourth minor-league rehab appearance Saturday, clearing the way for him to rejoin the active roster this week. The 28-year-old has been a solid bullpen piece for the Mets this season with a 3.51 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 47:14 K:BB across 41 innings.