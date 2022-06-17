Smith (1-1) picked up the win Thursday against the Brewers, giving up two hits over a scoreless inning of relief while striking out one.

Entering the game to begin the eighth inning with the score tied 4-4, Smith kept the heart of Milwaukee's order off the board then got rewarded when the Mets pushed across a run in the bottom of the frame. The right-hander has been scored upon only once in his last eight appearances, posting a 0.96 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 10:2 K:BB through 9.1 innings over that stretch, and his high-leverage role has allowed him to amass a career-high 12 holds already in 2022.