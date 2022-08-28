Smith (lat) threw a 15-pitch bullpen session Sunday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The mound session was Smith's first since he was placed on the 15-day injured list July 28 with a right lat strain. He'll likely need to throw at least one more bullpen session before advancing to facing hitters in live batting practice, and then heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment. Smith still looks on pace to return from the IL at some point in the final three weeks of the regular season, at which point he'll likely step into a middle-relief or setup role out of the Mets bullpen.