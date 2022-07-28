Smith was diagnosed with a right lat strain after undergoing an MRI on Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Smith will be headed to the 15-day injured list, but since the Mets are off Thursday, the transaction likely won't be made official until Friday. The right-hander will be eligible to return from the IL on Aug. 9, though injuries of these sort typically necessitate a longer recovery timeline. With that in mind, the Mets could be eager to add extra bullpen depth ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline, as Smith had been one of the team's most-trusted relief arms this season with a 3.51 ERA and 14 holds across 41 innings.