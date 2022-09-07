Smith (lat) is scheduled to make his first rehab appearance Saturday for Triple-A Syracuse, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Mets manager Buck Showalter previously suggested that Smith would begin his rehab assignment last weekend, but that never materialized. The organization's brain trust may just have wanted Smith to continue to building up with another live session, but the right-hander now looks like he's ready to test himself in a game setting. Smith, who has been on the injured list since July 28 with a lat strain, is likely to work in middle relief for New York once activated.