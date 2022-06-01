Smith (finger) retired four of the seven batters he faced via strikeout and allowed two hits and no walks over 1.2 innings out of the bullpen in Tuesday's 10-0 win over the Nationals.

Smith was back on the mound just two days after dislocating his right pinkie finger during his relief appearance in Sunday's win over the Phillies. He had no issues with finding the zone or making bats miss Tuesday, as he threw 23 of his 29 pitches for strikes and induced five swinging strikes. The Mets will likely aim to stay away from Smith in Wednesday's series finale one day after the lengthy appearance, but his finger injury doesn't look to be anything that will bother him moving forward.