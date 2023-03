Smith gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless seventh inning to record his first hold of the season in Thursday's win over the Marlins.

It was a strong start to the season for the right-hander, who fired 10 of 16 pitches for strikes in relief of Max Scherzer. Smith isn't expected to be one of the arms called upon in the ninth to help replace Edwin Diaz (knee), but he should be able to blow past last year's career-high 14 holds with increased high-leverage usage.