Smith gave up a hit without a walk or a strikeout over 1.2 scoreless innings Thursday to record his 10th hold of the season in an extra-inning win over the Cardinals.

After Chris Bassitt put two runners aboard with one out in the seventh inning and the Mets ahead 5-3, Smith got the call to put out the fire, although he did allow one inherited runner to score. The 28-year-old reliever is blossoming in a high-leverage role, as he came into 2022 with only seven career holds. Smith also carries a 1.53 ERA and 0.96 WHIP through 17.2 innings with a career-high 29.4 percent strikeout rate.