Smith picked up the save in one-third of an inning in Thursday's 4-2 victory over Philadelphia

Smith threw just one pitch to earn the save, coaxing a flyout from Drew Ellis after Brooks Raley recorded the first two outs in the ninth. The 29-year-old Smith was the Mets' top right-handed option, with David Robertson and Adam Ottavino each having pitched the last two days. Smith had been struggling coming into Thursday's contest, allowing at least a run in each of his previous four appearances. He now sports a 3.86 ERA with a 1.29 WHIP and 23:10 K:BB through 18.2 innings this season.