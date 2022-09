Smith was activated off the 15-day injured list by the Mets on Tuesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Smith has been held out of action since the end of July with a lat strain on his right side. During his rehab stint in Triple-A Syracuse, he pitched four scoreless innings, giving up just three hits and striking out six batters. He figures to serve as a solid piece to the Mets' bullpen as they prepare to make a deep run into the postseason.