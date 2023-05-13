Smith struck out the only batter he faced to record his first career save in Friday's 3-2 win over the Nationals.

Manager Buck Showalter didn't want to take any chances once the Mets grabbed the lead in the sixth inning, and after Adam Ottavino worked a scoreless seventh, David Robertson was asked to try and get a six-out save. When he ran out of gas in the ninth inning after throwing 40 pitches however, Smith was on hand to bail him out. Smith has earned his high-leverage spot with a 1.88 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB through 14.1 innings, collecting two wins and seven holds in 16 appearances along with Friday's save, but he's unlikely to see consistent save opportunities barring an injury to either Robertson or Ottavino.