Smith gave up a hit and a walk while striking out three in a scoreless eighth inning during Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

Max Scherzer worked the first seven frames, so manager Buck Showalter may have been hinting at how he plans to use Smith in the regular season by deploying him in this spot. The right-hander was already set to have a fairly significant role in the Mets' bullpen this season, but the injury to Edwin Diaz (knee) bumps everyone else up a rung on the ladder. With at least one of David Robertson and Adam Ottavino moving into the ninth inning, Smith could be one of the team's primary high-leverage right-handers. The 29-year-old recorded a career-high 14 holds in 2022, but he could easily top that number this season. Smith has looked sharp this spring to boot, posting an 8:2 K:BB through five innings while giving up only one run.