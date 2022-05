Smith (0-1) took the loss Friday against the Mariners, giving up one run on one hit and two walks in one inning of relief. He struck out two.

It was the first run Smith has given up all season, and the right-hander also walked multiple batters for the first time. The right-hander still has eight holds in 13 appearances while posting a 0.63 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB through 14.1 innings as a key member of the Mets' high-leverage crew.