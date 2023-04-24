Smith (1-1) took the loss Sunday, giving up one run on one hit, one walk and one HBP in the eighth inning as the Mets fell 5-4 to the Giants. He struck out one.

Called in to keep the game tied at 4-4, Smith instead got tagged for a one-out double by Mike Yastrzemski that brought home the game-winning run. Despite the stumble, the right-hander has been solid in a high-leverage role for the Mets to begin the season, recording six holds in 11 appearances with a 2.79 ERA and 13:6 K:BB through 9.2 innings.