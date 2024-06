Martinez went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 11-1 victory over the Cubs.

Martinez opened the scoring with a three-run home run off Shota Imanaga in the first inning then added an RBI single in the fourth. Martinez went 1-for-10 in a quiet series against the Rangers but continued a nice June, now hitting .297 with four home runs and 17 RBI in 64 at-bats. On the season, he owns a .287 average with nine homers and 31 RBI in 178 at-bats.