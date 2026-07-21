Mets' Jacob Reimer: On rehab assignment

Reimer (groin) began a rehab assignment in the Florida Complex League on July 14.

Reimer is hitting .429 with one home run in three FCL rehab games, most recently playing Monday. He tweaked his groin and went on the injured list at Double-A Binghamton on June 18, per Matt Eddy of Baseball America. Prior to the injury, Reimer had regressed compared to his run at Double-A in 2025, as he was slashing .212/.332/.391 with six home runs, 13 steals and an unlucky .271 BABIP in 50 games for the Rumble Ponies.