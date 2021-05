Manager Luis Rojas said McNeil (cramps) didn't pull a muscle and feels like he "dodged a bullet" Tuesday against the Orioles Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

The cramping began in the 29-year-old's legs before spreading to his back, but it shouldn't present any long-term issues. McNeil should be considered day-to-day and may not miss much time, if any, though his status for Wednesday's series finale is in doubt with a quick turnaround for the 12:10 ET start.