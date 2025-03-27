The Mets placed McNeil on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a right oblique strain, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.
McNeil injured his oblique in mid-March and is set to miss the first couple weeks of the season. Brett Baty and Luisangel Acuna will handle second base for the Mets while McNeil is shelved.
