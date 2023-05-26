McNeil went 3-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and three runs scored in Thursday's 10-1 win over the Cubs.

McNeil has collected five multi-hit efforts over his last 10 games, though he had gone hitless in the last two contests. The second baseman also picked up his third steal of the season in the fifth inning before scoring on an error. He's batting a reliable .291, but he's added a modest .738 OPS with two home runs, 16 RBI and 22 runs scored through 51 games. He remains a reliable contact hitter with little pop.