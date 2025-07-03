Mets' Jeff McNeil: Sitting versus southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McNeil is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Brewers.
Southpaw Jose Quintana is toeing the rubber for the Brewers, marking the third straight time the left-handed-hitting McNeil has been absent from the lineup against a lefty. He had started versus four left-handers in a row before that and has a higher OPS against southpaws (.850) than he does righties (.812) this season, so McNeil shouldn't be considered an auto-sit versus lefties moving forward. Brett Baty is at second base and Tyrone Taylor is in center field for the Mets in the series finale.