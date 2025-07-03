McNeil is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Brewers.

Southpaw Jose Quintana is toeing the rubber for the Brewers, marking the third straight time the left-handed-hitting McNeil has been absent from the lineup against a lefty. He had started versus four left-handers in a row before that and has a higher OPS against southpaws (.850) than he does righties (.812) this season, so McNeil shouldn't be considered an auto-sit versus lefties moving forward. Brett Baty is at second base and Tyrone Taylor is in center field for the Mets in the series finale.