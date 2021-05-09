McNeil went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in the Mets 4-2 win over the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

McNeil homered off Merrill Kelly in the third inning for his third of the year. He also stole his first bag of the season in the seventh frame, giving himself a combo meal Saturday. The 29-year old is struggling at the plate, slashing .227/.327/.364 with three home runs, eight RBI and 13 runs in 101 plate appearances. He is a career .311 hitter so his sluggish start is uncharacteristic, but he is fitting right in with the lack of offensive production in Queens.