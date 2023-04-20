Yacabonis (2-0) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing one run on two hits and a walk over 2.2 innings of relief. He struck out one.

The journeyman right-hander entered the game to begin the fourth inning following Max Scherzer's ejection, putting him in position for the win when the Mets took the lead for good in the fifth. Yacabonis has two wins in two appearances since joining the Mets' bullpen over the weekend to fill a long relief role, but given that the team is likely to be scrambling to patch together its staff with Scherzer facing a 10-game suspension for use of a foreign substance, he could be cycled out for a fresh bullpen arm at some point over the next couple weeks.