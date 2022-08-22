site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Rob Zastryzny: Removed from 40-man roster
RotoWire Staff
Aug 22, 2022
7:00 pm ET
Zastryzny was designated for assignment Monday.
Zastryzny was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, and the
Mets decided to remove him from the 40-man roster one day later. The veteran could remain with the Mets if he clears waivers, but he could also elect to pursue other opportunities.
