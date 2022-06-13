Walker (4-2) earned the win during Sunday's 4-1 victory over the Angels, allowing one run on six hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts in six innings.

Walker surrendered one run on four hits in the first inning but settled down thereafter to quiet Los Angeles' offense and New York eventually rallied to end Walker's losing streak at two. Prior to Sunday's start, Walker hadn't struck out more than six in a game and was averaging just 4.8 K/9. The 29-year-old carries a 3.08 ERA and 1.25 WHIP into his next start, scheduled for next weekend against Miami.