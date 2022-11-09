Saucedo (hip) was claimed off waivers by the Mets on Wednesday.
Saucedo spent most of the 2022 season on the injured list due to a right hip injury but landed a role with the Mets now that the offseason is underway. It's not yet clear whether he'll be healthy for spring training in 2023.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Tayler Saucedo: Resumes rehab assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Tayler Saucedo: Bullpen session on tap•
-
Blue Jays' Tayler Saucedo: Shifts to 60-day IL•
-
Blue Jays' Tayler Saucedo: Rehab shifts to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Tayler Saucedo: Rehab assignment on tap•
-
Blue Jays' Tayler Saucedo: Cleared for mound work•