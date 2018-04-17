Nationals' Bryce Harper: Crushes broken-bat homer in Monday's win

Harper went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Monday's 8-6 win over the Mets.

While his bases-loaded single in the eighth inning was a more crucial blow in the contest, as it kick-started the Nats' six-run comeback, it's Harper's first-inning solo shot off Jacob deGrom that will be on repeat in highlight packages for a while -- despite being sawed off by an inside fastball that broke his bat at the handle, he still muscled the ball over the fence to right-center and trotted around the bases holding the stump. Harper now leads MLB with eight home runs while sporting an otherworldly .315/.487/.778 slash line.