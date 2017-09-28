Play

Nationals' Bryce Harper: Out of lineup Thursday

Harper is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Harper, who returned from a long-term knee injury earlier in the week, is apparently feeling a little sore after playing in back-to-back games, so he'll get the day off as the Nationals play it safe with him ahead of the playoffs. In his place, Victor Robles will start in right field and bat second.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast